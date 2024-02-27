Interim budget pro-contractor; multiple assurances with eye on polls: Uddhav

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Maharashtra interim budget is full of assurances with an eye on upcoming elections and termed it pro-contractor.

The interim budget 2024-25 was presented in the legislative assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio.

"There is no clarity on what happened to the announcements made in last year's budget," Thackeray told reporters.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed bhoomi poojan for a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, but the project has seen little progress.

The bhoomipujan for the memorial of the Maratha king in the Arabian Sea was performed in December 2016.

"The budget presented today is full of assurances keeping the elections in mind. The announcements made are big and alluring, actually, it (the budget) is for contractors," Thackeray added.

While the working class and farmers are in distress, people don't trust the government, the former chief minister alleged. PTI PR NSK