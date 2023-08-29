Interim DERC chairperson Justice (retd) Jayant Nath to take oath on Aug 31

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court-nominated interim chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Justice (retd) Jayant Nath will be administered oath on August 31, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Nath has been appointed as the pro tem chairperson of the DERC, said an order of the Delhi government's Power Department.

Amid differences between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the appointment of DERC chairperson, the Supreme Court on August 4 named Justice (retd) Nath as a stop gap chairperson of the commission.

The pro tem DERC chairperson will be administered oath by Power Minister Atishi.

Advertisment

"As per requirement, oath ceremony will be organized on 31 August, 2023 at 10.30 am in Conference Hall No.3, Delhi Secretariat, New Delhi, in which Hon'ble Minister, Power, will administer the oath of office to the Chairperson, DERC," said a note issued by the power department.

The Delhi government order for the appointment of Justice (retd) Nath said that he will be paid an honorarium of Rs 7 lakh per month along with office and staff car with a driver.

The previous chairperson of the DERC was paid Rs 2.5 lakh per month, said a Power Department officer.

Justice (retd) Nath will also engage in other works like arbitration, except for those in conflict with his duty, as the interim chairperson of the DERC, the note said.

The AAP government had moved the apex court against the Centre's June 22 notification to appoint retired Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar to the post. PTI VIT AQS