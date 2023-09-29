Interim report on legal solutions for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees submitted to TN CM

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Minister for Minorities Welfare, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees and Evacuees K S Masthan submitted an interim report on the long-term legal solutions for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in the state, to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Friday.

Tamil Nadu is home to Sri Lankan refugees living across the state and the government has been extending all assistance to them over the last four decades.

Currently, there are around 58,357 Lankan Tamils lodged in various refugee camps and in addition, about 33,479 people are living outside the camps.

In 2021, the CM announced a slew of welfare measures for the Lankan Tamils here, including providing financial assistance, housing projects, and initiatives to improve their livelihood, an official release here said.

Among these were to ensure the well-being of the Lankan Tamils, and to identify the long-term solutions to their problems.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister constituted an advisory committee under Masthan to identify durable solutions for the Lankan refugees. The committee has been tasked with exploring solutions to address the challenges being encountered by the refugees both in camps and outside and to propose an action plan to the government.

The panel was also asked to offer solutions on their requirements and education of their children, the release said.

The committee consulted experts in the domain including legal luminaries and submitted the report. PTI JSP ROH