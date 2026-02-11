Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech

National

Interim trade agreement with US one-sided; govt sold Bharat Mata: Rahul in LS

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

New Delhi (PTI): Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the government of selling 'Bharat Mata' and dubbed the India-US interim trade agreement as one-sided which has hurt the interests of the farmers.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, he said, "You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," he said while referring to the trade agreement.

He said the interests of the farmers have been compromised as agricultural products from the US will flood Indian markets.

He also alleged that the Indian textile industry is "finished".

