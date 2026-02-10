Interim trade pact with US one-sided; will hurt farmers: Akhilesh Yadav in LS

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday dubbed the interim trade agreement with the United States as "one-sided" and alleged that it will hurt the farming community as agricultural imports will hit farming in India.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, he also said the agreement will damage the prospects of the industry and push back the 'Made in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)' initiatives of the government.

He questioned the delay in reaching an agreement with the US, saying that if this is what India gets in return, this could have taken place 11 months ago.

Referring to the Union Budget presented on February 1, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that it is "directionless" and does not help in fulfilling the dreams of a developed India by 2047.

He said the interim agreement will flood Indian markets with US agri products and the farmers will have nothing to grow in their fields.

He said the Budget too has nothing for the farmers who will be unable to save for the future.

He claimed that while "invisible people" will benefit from the Budget, the government has forgotten the poor, Dalits, minorities and women.

Referring to his home state of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was recently razed at the historic Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, which is represented by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha.

He alleged that about 100 temples have been bulldozed in the holy city and the "pradhan" constituency of Varanasi has been deprived of a metro rail and modern highway due to paucity of funds.

Yadav also claimed that the government has done little in the healthcare sector and funds for flagship schemes have been constantly dwindling. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS