Interior designer held with prohibited foreign cigarettes worth Rs 8.04 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old interior designer was apprehended after a massive cache of prohibited foreign-brand cigarettes worth Rs 8.04 lakh was seized from his flat in Hauz Qazi area here, police on Thursday said.

The accused, Md Danish (40), a resident of Hauz Qazi, was nabbed during a raid conducted on April 8. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Danish's flat and recovered 80,400 cigarettes of five popular international brands, they said.

These cigarettes lacked statutory health warnings mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, making their sale illegal under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

He revealed during interrogation that he had been involved in smuggling and supplying prohibited cigarettes for the past two years. He sourced the cigarettes from a man named Farman and his associates and distributed them to local vendors at a profit, police said.

Danish, who holds a BA (Hons) degree from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College, owns a fish aquarium shop in Maujpur and also works as an interior designer.

He reportedly entered the illegal trade to earn quick money.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the smuggling network, they said. PTI BM AS AS