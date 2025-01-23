Intermediate student jumps to death in Andhra Pradesh

Somaladoddi (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy jumped to death from the third floor of his junior college on Thursday here in Anantapur district, said a police official.

Anantapur Rural sub-divisional police officer T Vekateshulu said the boy just returned to college from Sankranti holidays on Thursday morning and died by suicide at 11:55 am.

"After the holidays, this boy came to the college around 9:30 am on Thursday. While the class was going on, around 11:55 am, he suddenly came out from the classroom and jumped from the third floor," Venkateshulu told PTI.

Immediately, the college management shifted the injured boy to a local hospital where doctors examined him and declared that he was dead. Police said the intermediate student hailed from Ramapuram village of Batthenapalli mandal in Sri Sathyasai District.

The suicide of the boy pursuing intermediate first year at Narayana Junior College was captured on CCTV cameras. The recording shows him rising from his bench and straightaway proceeding to jump from the third floor unperturbed, police said.

Meanwhile, police are taking a complaint from the boy's parents to register a case and investigate further. PTI STH ADB