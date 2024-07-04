Intermittent rain in Delhi, mercury drops to 31.7 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Intermittent rain and an overcast sky in Delhi on Thursday brought the maximum temperature down to 31.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next four to five days.

The national capital witnessed early morning rain with Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recording 0.6 mm of rain, Lodhi Road 0.6 mm, while it was 2.1 mm at Palam observatory between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 31.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 100 per cent, according to the IMD’s weather bulletin.

The department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also reported two incidents of trees falling in Okhla Phase II and DDA Market Shopping Complex in Gulmohar Park.

Intermittent rain on Thursday caused waterlogging in several areas and affected traffic movement across the city as commuters struggled to reach their destinations. Some places in Dilshad Garden, Hari Kunj, Saket, IGNOU Road Area, and Block-S saw waterlogging, the MCD said.

Traffic crawled on Rohtak Road in both carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka, Phirni Road from Bahadurgarh Stand towards Jharoda Village, Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Dwarka Sector 19B near OPG World School, Chandakiram Akhara red light, NH-48 from Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur, Dwarka Sector-1 crossing, Tis Hazari towards Kashmiri Gate, and Pulbangash Road. PTI NSM NIT NB