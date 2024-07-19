Intermittent rain lashes parts of Himachal; MeT predicts heavy rainfall on July 22, 23

Shimla, Jul 19 (PTI) Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday with the local weather station predicting heavy rainfall on July 22 and 23.

Nahan in Sirmaur district received 124.3 mm of rain in the past 24 hours followed by 39.5 mm in Dhaulakuan, Shimla 26.4 mm, Kasauli 23 mm while Sarahan, Dalhousie, Mashobra, Sainj and Kufri received rain between 1 to 6 mm.

The Shimla Meteorological office issued an “orange” alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated areas in several districts of the state on July 22 and 23 The weather office predicted a wet spell in the state till July 25.

It also issued “yellow” alert, warning of heavy rains, at isolated areas in the state on July 20 and 21.

The MeT office cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 27, the state has suffered losses of over Rs 186 crores, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night recording a low of 12.9 degree Celsius while Bhuntar in Kullu district was hottest during the day recording a maximum temperature at 37.3 degree Celsius. PTI BPL NB NB