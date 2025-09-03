Intermittent rains drench Delhi for third day straight, similar weather condition likely to persist

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi was lashed by intermittent showers for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as overcast conditions persisted in the city, which is predicted to receive more rain in the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued red and orange alerts for the city, warning of heavy to very heavy rains. However, it was later downgraded to a yellow alert, asking people to stay on alert.

Till 5.30 pm, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 15.2 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road reported 18.2 mm and Palam 22 mm, IMD data showed.

Ridge logged 59.6 mm and Aya Nagar 54.8 mm of rain.

The heavy showers, unusual for Delhi and its neighbourhood this time of the year, have pushed the city's seasonal rainfall mark past the 1,000 mm mark. The national capital had already surpassed its annual average rainfall of 774 mm in August.

According to the weather department, more showers are expected in the coming hours, with forecasts indicating light to moderate rainfall at several places in Delhi.

Owing to the rains, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature too settled at 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches below average.

For Thursday, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with chances of rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Wednesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 57, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM NSM NSD NSD