Intermittent rains in Mumbai; IMD predicts light to moderate showers

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Intermittent rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, with light to moderate showers reported from isolated areas, officials said.

The city did not witness any significant waterlogging or road traffic disruption and the suburban train services on both the Central and Western Railway routes were running normally.

Mumbai saw overcast skies and intermittent showers was recorded in different areas, including Dadar, Andheri, Borivali, Mulund, Lalbaug and Chembur, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "cloudy sky with light to moderate rain" in the city and suburbs in the next one day.

On August 19, heavy rains battered the country's financial capital, submerging roads, rail tracks and leading to flight and train disruptions. PTI KK GK