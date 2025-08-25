Intermittent rains lash parts of Jammu for second day; 4 people rescued

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Widespread intermittent rains lashed Jammu for the second straight day on Monday with weatherman forecasting downpour during the next two days, prompting government to suspend work in all schools across the division, officials said.

Many roads in the hilly areas were blocked by landslides triggered by rains, while heavy traffic remained suspended along Jammu-Panthankot national highway owing to damage to a vital bridge, the officials said. Authorities have issued fresh advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid the weather forecast predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27.

Mohammed Shafi (60), his wife Reshma (50), daughter Parveena (28) and a two-year-old grandchild were rescued after they were caught in a flash flood in Ravi river near Shahpur Kandi in Kathua district following heavy rainfall in hilly areas, a police spokesperson said.

He said the civilians, hailing from Thein village of Lakhanpur, were rescued in a joint operation led by Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saksena.

In view of the damage to a bridge at Logate Morh on Jammu-Pathankot highway due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah, the light motor vehicle traffic on the highway was diverted through a nearby road.

However, the heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) were not allowed to move on the highway during the day, the officials said.

They said Dhar road, connecting Samba and Udhampur districts, was blocked by a major landslide near Dhoodhu bridge, while the Sinthan road linking Kishtwar in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Anantnag remained closed for second day following damage to the road due to flashfloods and landslides.

Landslides also hit Reasi-Arnas road at Teni-Salal and Bagga-Gulabgarh road in Reasi, Banjwah-Thathri and Dunadi-Thathri roads in Doda district, the officials said, adding efforts are on to clear these roads.

A petrol pump was damaged due to a landslide at Thard near Balinallah along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officials said.

In view of safety and security considerations, the officials said the administration has imposed a complete ban on the movement of all vehicles, including both private and public transport, on all roads within the territorial jurisdiction of Dharmari Sub Division in Reasi during night hours.

The order will remain in force daily from 8 pm to 6 pm, with particular emphasis on the Reasi–Arnas–Mahore road, the officials said.

They said about 500 Mani-Mahesh pilgrims, who were stranded in Bhaderwah area of Doda district owing to adverse weather conditions, were allowed to continue their onward journey to Chamba area of Himachal Pradesh.

All schools, both government and private, remained closed across Jammu division in view of the inclement weather.

These schools will also remain closed on August 26 owing to bad weather conditions, directorate of School Education, Jammu said. PTI TAS NB