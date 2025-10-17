Intern found dead under suspicious circumstances at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old pursuing an internship as an anaesthesia technician was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the state-run NIMS Hospital here on Friday, police said The youth, a native of Medak district in Telangana, was discovered at around 8.45 am in the anaesthetic room, a police official said.

He was pursuing an internship after completing his B Sc in Anaesthesia Technology. Colleagues reportedly raised suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

A case has been registered at Panjagutta police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK