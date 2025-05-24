Internal issues should be discussed within party fora, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday asserted that internal party matters should be discussed within the party fora instead of speaking out in public.

He was responding to a question about the letter written by his sister and MLC K Kavitha to their father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and her comments that KCR is surrounded by some "devils".

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao said, "(Chief Minister) Revanth Reddy is the devil of Telangana".

There is democracy within BRS and any leader can give suggestions to KCR either in writing or orally, he said.

"Whoever we are, whatever position we have in the party, it would be good if matters which are to be discussed internally are discussed internally. Party fora are available. The door is open to meet party president (KCR). Office bearers are there if (anyone) wants to meet. It applies to all. We are all party activists," he said.

The internal differences within BRS came to the fore on Friday with Kavitha taking exception to the letter she wrote to her father and party president KCR getting leaked.

She had also said some conspiracies are taking place in the party. KCR is like god who is surrounded by some devils, she said.

Kavitha further said she had only expressed in her letter, after touring half of Telangana, what people are thinking and that she does not have any personal agenda.