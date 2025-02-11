Internal matter of party, media trial not needed: Rajasthan BJP chief on show-cause notice to minister

Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) A day after he issued a show cause notice to Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena over his phone tapping remarks, state BJP president Madan Rathore on Tuesday said it was an internal matter of the party and there should be no media trial on it.

He said the process of resolving the issue within the party is underway.

"This is not a matter for media trial. This is our party's internal matter. Whenever there is a need to question any family member, the party does it. It's a family matter and we will resolve it within the family," he told reporters while replying to queries on the issue.

The show cause notice issued by the party states that Meena's statement made at a recent public meeting that his phone had been tapped has tarnished the image of the government. Considering it as indiscipline, the party has asked Meena to respond within three days.

The Congress had raised the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly, causing embarrassment to the BJP government.

The opposition party had demanded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's resignation over the allegation.

Rathore told the media in New Delhi on Tuesday that the BJP's organisational structure is very strong and disciplined. The party is committed to making appropriate decisions. If the organisation feels the need to pay attention to any issue, then the party reviews it and takes appropriate steps.

According to the statement issued here, Rathore stressed that it is very important to maintain proper order in the organisation. This enables the organisation to remain united, disciplined and stable while fulfilling its objectives. He said, "This matter is completely an internal issue of the organisation family, the process of resolving it within the family is underway." Rathore requested not to conduct a media trial in this matter and said that some issues arise within every political organisation, which are resolved on the basis of the principles and values of the organisation.

Meena had issued a statement on Monday on the party's notice, saying, "I am not aware of the show cause notice. I am a disciplined soldier of the party, as soon as I receive the notice, I will send my reply to the party leadership within the stipulated time frame." PTI AG RT RT