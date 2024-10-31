Internal SC quota: Forming commission not 'delay tactics,' says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the government's decision to form a commission to gather empirical data for providing internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC), is not "delay tactics".

Advertisment

The cabinet on Monday gave its consent for providing internal reservation among SCs and decided to constitute a commission under a retired High Court judge, which will be asked to submit the report in three months.

"By forming this commission, the government is ensuring a fair, scientific, and unbiased implementation without any delay tactics. The government is committed to social justice and will work inclusively, without compromising on the interests of any community," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

A section of SCs, especially 'SC Left', has been demanding internal reservation, alleging only a few influential sub-castes were taking away a majority of the benefits while many communities were still marginalised.

Advertisment

Just ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, the previous BJP government's cabinet had taken a decision on internal reservation, by recommending to the central government a six per cent internal quota for SC (Left), 5.5 per cent for SC (Right), 4.5 per cent for "touchables" (Banjara, Bhovi, Korcha, Kuruma etc) and one per cent for others.

The cabinet's decision on Monday came in the backdrop of a landmark verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on August 1, which held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

Noting that the cabinet has given in-principle approval to implement internal reservation among SCs, addressing a longstanding demand for three decades, the CM said, Karnataka has 101 sub-groups within the SCs, and the government is working to bring internal reservation with a scientific approach, ensuring that all these groups are included and considered.

Advertisment

Also, citing the cabinet's decision to constitute a commission, he said the government has decided to pause new recruitment notifications for reserved positions in civil services and other departments until further notice.

The Telangana government has taken a similar step in establishing a commission for internal reservation, he said.

Noting that the Supreme Court has stated that scientific and accurate data is essential for implementing internal reservations properly, Siddaramaiah said, "to gather this data, the state government is forming this commission, which will ensure the report is submitted within the given timeline." "Once the report is received, the government will proceed to implement internal reservations." PTI KSU SA