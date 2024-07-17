Internal subversion key support structure of terrorism in J-K: Panun Kashmir

Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Panun Kashmir on Wednesday said internal subversion has been one of the foremost support structures of separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and agreed with police chief R R Swain that Pakistan has infiltrated the civil society in the Union Territory.

"We hail the remarks of DGP in which he has pointed out the role of internal political actors in helping the cause of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," Ajay Chrungoo, chairman of Panun Kashmir, which advocates for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits, said here.

The internal subversion has been one of the foremost support structures of separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Swain, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, said Pakistan has successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics in the valley. PTI AB RHL