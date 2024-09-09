Internal survey shows Congress getting 85 seats in Maharashtra polls: LoP Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said his party would get 85 seats in the upcoming assembly polls as per an internal survey.

He also said the party has requested senior leader Rahul Gandhi to hold a considerable number of rallies during the poll campaign to give the Congress a further boost.

"All parties conduct such surveys. Our survey, which covered 150 seats, shows us winning 85 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight together and will ensure good governance to the people of Maharashtra," the Leader of Opposition in the assembly asserted.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress managed to win 13 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, powering the MVA to 31 seats (including that of Sangli won by a rebel Congressman). The ruling alliance got just 17 seats.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in November.