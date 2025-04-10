International airport at Sira may not be viable; District airport is possible, indicates minister

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Even as demand to establish second International Airport for Bengaluru at Sira in Tumakuru district gains momentum and Home Minister G Parameshwara supporting the cause, Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Thursday indicated that it may not be viable.

If the airport comes up at Sira, it will become a district or a regional airport and not an international airport for Bengaluru, Patil said.

A number of legislators cutting across party lines have recently signed a petition to the Chief Minister and Union Civil Aviation Minister to set up the proposed airport at Sira -- about 120 km from Bengaluru, in a campaign spearheaded by senior Congress leader and MLA T B Jayachandra.

Union Minister of State and Tumakuru MP V Somanna too has lent voice to it.

The state government has already shortlisted three locations for the city’s second airport -- two on Kanakapura Road near Harohalli and one on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) team has inspected these sites in the last couple of days.

"If the airport has to come up at Sira — Jayachandra is a senior, I respect him — it won't be an international airport for Bengaluru, it will become airport for Tumkuru and Chitradurga districts," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I have even said that we are considering a district airport for Tumakuru, Sira and Chitradurga region." Responding to a question on demand to set up an airport at Sira, the Minister however, maintained that it will be discussed with consultants, who will prepare the report.

Highlighting that airport developers coming forward to develop the airport at the site finalised is an important factor and that they decide based on viability, he said. "I too have a wish for an international airport to come up at Vijayapura (his native), is it possible?" he asked.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Parameshwara, who hails from the district said, he will be happy if the airport comes up at Sira or Koratagere or any other place in the region, as it will help growth there.

AAI has inspected sites near Kanakapura Road and on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala, Parameshwara said adding, "They have inspected there, they will have their own parameters based on which they will give recommendation. They have not come to Sira for inspection, if they consider it, it will be helpful." "If the airport comes up near Sira or Vasanthanarasapura, or any region nearby it will be helpful," the home minister said and added that it would help 20 districts.

Responding to a question, he said that the airport site will be finalized based on technical feasibility, and "it cannot be hijacked by anyone, either by me or someone else to the place they wish." Noting that the state government has shortlisted three sites, and the AAI team has inspected them, Patil said, they have checked parametes like whether the land is suitable and their report will be based on this.

"Only this much will be their (AAI) role. The AAI is expected to give a site feasibility report probably in fifteen days or a month's time," he said.

The state government will then have to get the feasibility and viability reports prepared, followed by the Detailed Project Report (DPR) from expert consultants, Patil said.

The expert consultants will study passenger load, cargo load, viability among other things and submit a report, based on which the Chief Minister and the cabinet will take a final decision, he added.

"Any decisions will purely be based on inputs and suggestions given by expert consultants. Because only giving the land is not final. Companies will have to come forward to develop the airport on that land," he added.

Responding to a question, Patil said, there is sufficient time till 2033, for the new airport.

"We have started the process in advance and things may get finalised by 2026 and will get a shape by 2031-32," he added.

Patil further said that he had a meeting with all airlines in an effort to get international airport status for Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

"People from Belagavi and Hubballi will have to either go to Goa or Mumbai or come to Bengaluru to catch international flights. Hence, we are taking efforts to get Hubballi and Belagavi airports the international status to provide connectivity to America, Europe, Dubai and other countries," he added. PTI KSU ADB