International art exhibition in Kochi showcases works of Arabic artists to promote cultural exchange

Kochi, Jul 26 (PTI) Kerala Minister P Rajeeve on Friday inaugurated an international art exhibition which showcases works by renowned artists from the Arab region.

The exhibition that commenced at Durbar hall here has been organised by Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture, under the auspices of the Rizq Art Initiative (RAI), led by Shafeena Yusuff Ali.

The exhibition, which promotes cultural exchange between India and the Arabic region, features a diverse display of Emirati arts and highlights the cultural ties in the India-UAE relationship.

"The exhibition prominently features works by artists from the UAE, creating a centre-stage for Indo-Arab cultural diversity. Highlights include works by Beyond Emerging Artists (BEA), showcasing contemporary Arab artists such as Hashel Al Lamki, Almaha Jaralla, Samo Shalabi, and Latifa Saeed," a release issued by RAI said.

Following exhibitions in Venice and Italy, BEA's works are now displayed in Kochi, alongside pieces by renowned UAE artist Hashel Al Lamki and Dr. Venetia Porter.

Previously, Rizq Art Initiative exhibited works by 27 Indian artists, including 14 from Kerala, it added. "This exhibition continues that tradition, now featuring UAE artists, emphasizing the deep historical ties and friendship between Malayalam-Arab cultures and India-UAE relations," the organisers said.

RAI is an independent cultural institution dedicated to facilitating artistic exchange, developing creative practice and disseminating arts and culture from the 'Global South'.

Minister Rajeeve praised the efforts of Rizq Art Initiative and its founder Shafeena Yusuff Ali for providing a global platform for artists. He called it an exemplary and significant opportunity for Kerala's artists.

Chief guest M A Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, stated that the exhibition is a testament to the strong relationship between India and the UAE.

The exhibition serves as a platform for Indo-Arab cultural exchange, opening the doors of support for artists from Kerala and Arab countries, the release said.

The event was presided over by T J Vinod MLA.

Shafeena emphasised the importance of this cultural collaboration.

Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cheriyan, in a video message, stated that the exhibition would evolve into a global art fair.

Lalitha Kala Academy Chairman Murali Cheeroth, Abu Dhabi Art Director Dyala Nusseibeh, RAI Creative Director Meena Wari, Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy Secretary N Balamurali Krishnan, Rizq Art Initiative Coordinator Malavika S and artists from the UAE also participated in the event.

A panel discussion with world-class artists has been organised, and fellowships are being awarded to support Kerala's artists.

Additionally, world-class training is provided free of cost to West Asian artists at the Rizq Art Initiative headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE, the release said. PTI RRT RRT ANE