International artistes from Asia, Africa, Europe to perform at ICCR festival

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Over 148 artistes from eight countries across Asia, Africa and Europe will participate in the 11th edition of the India International Dance & Music Festival, starting January 16 at Baansera Park here.

The three-day international festival, organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), will showcase a wide spectrum of classical, folk, contemporary and fusion dance and music traditions, reflecting the cultural diversity of participating nations, including India.

It will be inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena "The India International Dance & Music Festival is an important platform of India's cultural diplomacy. It brings together diverse artistic traditions from across the world, strengthening dialogue, harmony, and mutual understanding," ICCR director general K. Nandini Singla said in a statement.

The opening day will feature a special presentation under the 'Laxminarayan Global Music Festival', led by celebrated violinist L. Subramaniam and vocalist Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, along with performances by 'Kazakhstan’s Astana Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra', the 'Chamber Choir of the Aktobe Regional Philharmonic', and the ‘Gakku’ Dance Ensemble'.

The highlight on the second day will be the dance-theatre production ‘Radha–Krishna Leela’, choreographed by Padma Shri awardee 'Ramli Ibrahim' of Malaysia, presented by the Sutra Foundation. Performances by Burkina Faso’s ‘Kantigui’ dance troupe and ensembles from the Kyrgyz Republic are also scheduled.

It will conclude on January 18 with performances by Maldives’ fusion band ‘2Ofus’, the Indo-Lithuanian production ‘Rasos: The Dewdrop of Experience’, and Uzbekistan’s ‘Tarona' dance ensemble.

The visiting artistes will also tour cities including Chandigarh, Shillong, Jammu, Bengaluru and Vadodara as part of the cultural exchange programme.