International Big Cat Alliance is now a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has officially become a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation, the Union environment ministry said on Monday.

As of January 23, IBCA and its secretariat have gained full international legal status, it said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that five countries -- Nicaragua, Eswatini, India, Somalia, and Liberia -- have ratified the Framework Agreement, formally establishing IBCA.

A total of 27 countries have so far expressed their intent to join the IBCA. Several international and national organisations working in wildlife conservation have also partnered with the initiative.

The IBCA was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, during the 50th anniversary celebration of 'Project Tiger'.

The government approved its establishment on February 29, 2024, with its headquarters in India.

The alliance focuses on conserving seven big cat species -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma.

It welcomes membership from all UN countries, including range countries where these species naturally exist and non-range countries interested in supporting big cat conservation.