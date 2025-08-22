International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the world famous Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations.

Celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), the Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri' festivities in the "royal city" of Mysuru is expected to be a grand affair this year, showcasing Karnataka's rich culture and traditions alongside a reminiscence of royal pomp and glory.

"The inauguration of the world famous Dasara this year will be done by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. Her story collection ‘Hridaya Deepa’ (Heart Lamp) got her the prize. A woman from Karnataka getting the International Booker Prize is a happy occasion," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Banu Mushtaq has come from the background of struggle for various causes, she has worked in the Raita Sangha, Kannada Chaluvali. She is a progressive thinker. Such a woman has been invited for Dasara inauguration. I have spoken to her." Noting that Dasara celebrations will begin on September 22, the Chief Minister said this year's festivites will last 11 days, with the concluding day, 'Vijayadashami', falling on October 2.

"Banu Mushtaq will be officially invited by the Mysuru district administration," he added.

Mushtaq received the International Booker Prize in May at a ceremony in London along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English.

Noting that the Defence Ministry has approved the Indian Air Force air show in Mysuru during Dasara this year, Siddaramaiah said, he has also written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inviting him to the festivities. PTI KSU ROH