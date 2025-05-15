International commercial arbitration cases expected to increase in India due to amended rules: BCI

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Two days after the Bar Council of India notified amended rules for the registration of foreign lawyers and law firms based on reciprocity, the apex bar body on Thursday said international commercial arbitration matters are expected to increase "exponentially" in the country.

"Till now, in the absence of rules, the cases of international commercial arbitration used to be taken up in Singapore, Hong Kong or other countries, causing a loss to Indian lawyers," the BCI said in a release issued in Hindi.

"Post the amended rules, the number of such cases will increase exponentially, benefitting the country's economy and lawyers," it added.

The BCI said that the rules will benefit the young lawyers of the country and that any foreign law firm will have to consult Indian advocates for advice regarding Indian laws.

"According to the amended rules, if any foreign lawyer is found prima facie guilty of any kind of misconduct, only the BCI can take action against him and such lawyers or law firms will have to return to their country and their registration will be cancelled," said the release signed by BCI secretary Ashok Kumar Pandey.

According to the release, the BCI has made it clear by amending the rules that foreign lawyers or law firms cannot give legal advice, let alone practise in matters related to Indian laws.

The BCI's notification dated May 13 prohibits foreign lawyers and law firms from engaging in litigation practice, appearing before Indian courts, or practising Indian law in any capacity.

"The scope of permitted practice for foreign lawyers is strictly confined to non-litigious areas involving foreign law, international law, and arbitration matters, particularly concerning cross-border transactions and international disputes," the notification had said.

It had said that foreign lawyers could participate in international commercial arbitration conducted in the country, provided such arbitration involved foreign law or international law.

In March 2023, the apex lawyers' body had notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022. The rules were subsequently amended and notified on May 13. PTI MNR KVK KVK