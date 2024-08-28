International conference on legacy of revered figure Guru Rinpoche at Nalanda on Aug 28-29

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A two-day conference themed on the life and teachings of Guru Rinpoche, one of the most-revered figures in Buddha Dhamma, will be held at Bihar's Nalanda on August 28-29, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

The event will be organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara.

Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, lived in the eighth century in ancient India. One of the most-revered figures in Buddha Dhamma today, he is credited with the dissemination of Buddha Dhamma across the Himalayan belt, the ministry said in a statement.

"Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will grace the event as the chief guest. Most Ven. Khenpo Chimed, Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust, Nepal, and Most Ven. Khenpo Ugyen Namgyel, Secretary/Chief Monk of the Royal Bhutan Temple, Central Monastic Body, Bhutan, will be the guests of honour at the conference," it added.

Guru Rinpoche is regarded as the "second Buddha", the statement said.

The key themes of the conference will include his life and teachings, his travels across the Himalayas and his relevance in the present time, the ministry said. PTI KND RC