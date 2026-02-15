International Customs Day: Importers, exporters, officers honoured in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) Customs formations in Kerala celebrated International Customs Day on Sunday, officials said.

The event was organised jointly by the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, and the Custom House, Kochi, as part of the celebrations.

According to officials, this year’s theme was 'Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment'.

Justice S Easwaran, Judge of the Kerala High Court, was the chief guest at the event.

Actor Shwetha Menon, senior officials from various departments, and industry stakeholders were also present.

In his address, Justice Easwaran underlined the crucial role played by Indian Customs in facilitating trade and enforcing regulations, while ensuring transparency and safeguarding taxpayers’ rights within the constitutional framework, a Customs statement said.

Gurkaran Singh Bains, Commissioner of the Custom House, Kochi, and T. Tiju, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), also spoke on the occasion.

Among those honoured, the top importers were PCBL Chemicals Ltd, KVN Impex Pvt Ltd, Amphenol FCI India Pvt Ltd, and VSSC.

The top exporters recognised were Hindalco, Amphenol FCI India Pvt Ltd, Flooratex Rubber and Plastics Ltd, and Reliance Industries.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) received the award for best airport, while Adani Vizhinjam Port Ltd was honoured as the best seaport.

The top steamer agents were MSC Agency Ltd, Interocean Shipping, and Atlantic Global.

Awards for the best Customs brokers went to National Trades and Agencies, Chakiat Agencies, and Mayura Shipping Agencies.

The top cargo-handling airlines recognised were Emirates SkyCargo, Qatar Airways, and Saudi Airlines.

Roy Varghese, Deputy Commissioner and winner of the 2026 World Customs Organisation Certificate of Merit Award, was also honoured at the event.

In recognition of exceptional service, Certificates of Merit were presented to 33 officers for their contributions to Customs administration, including efforts to curb smuggling of drugs and gold, as well as their work in modernisation, export promotion, and international cooperation, officials said.

Eight cadets from the Customs Cadet Corps were also awarded certificates for excellence in academics and leadership, officials added. PTI TBA SSK