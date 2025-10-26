International dance and musical festival ‘Udbhav Utsav’ kicks off in Gwalior

Gwalior, Oct 26 (PTI) The four-day international dance and musical festival ‘Udbhav Utsav’ started in Gwalior on Sunday with a colourful carnival that featured artists from India and abroad.

The carnival started from Captain Roop Singh Stadium and covered a distance of about 2.5 km up to Jiwaji University, where participants showcased traditional dances representing their respective countries.

The festival was formally inaugurated at the Atal Auditorium of Jiwaji University by noted Kathak dancers and Padma Shri awardees Dr Nalini and Dr Kamalini, along with Gwalior Mayor Shobha Sikarwar.

The chief guests said such events provide an opportunity to understand India’s culture deeply while learning about other nations’ cultures.

Dr Nalini said that becoming an artist is both a divine blessing and a conscious choice, adding that art serves as a means of realising truth.

More than 50 dance troupes, including teams from the Republic of Tuva, Estonia, and various parts of India, are participating in the festival, featuring over 1,000 artists.

Organised annually by Udbhav Sanstha, the festival will continue for four days. The next dance performances are scheduled to begin at 9 am on Monday at IIITM (Institute of Information Technology and Management), organisers said. PTI COR LAL NR