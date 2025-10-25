International dance and musical festival ‘Udbhav Utsav’ to begin in Gwalior on Sunday

Gwalior, Oct 25 (PTI) A four-day international dance and musical festival -- Udbhav Utsav -- will kick off in Gwalior on Sunday (October 26), featuring performances by around 1,000 artistes from India and abroad, organisers have said.

Noted Kathak dancers and Padma Shri winners Nalini and Kamalini will open the 20th edition of the festival, they said.

The event will open with a carnival at 3 am, Udbhav organisation president Dr Keshav Pandey and secretary Deepak Tomar told PTI on Saturday.

The carnival will start from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, with Indian and foreign troupes presenting short performances along the route, before reaching Jiwaji University, where the inauguration ceremony will be held at Atal Auditorium, he said.

The opening performances will feature artists from the Republic of Tuva in Siberia performing their folk dances, along with participants from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and several cities of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the organisers, the second day (October 27) will witness group dance and instrumental band performances at the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) here.

Solo performances will be held on October 28, with the evening session organised at Greenwood Public School, Adityapuram. On October 29, the morning session at IITTM will feature competitions for solo and band categories.

The festival will conclude on October 29 with a "grand gala night at Dattopant Thengadi Auditorium, Agriculture University, where selected Indian and foreign troupes will compete in the international championship to be judged by an international jury", they said.

Mayor Shobha Sikarwar will be among the guests attending the inaugural ceremony, the organisers added. PTI COR LAL NR