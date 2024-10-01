International Day of Older Persons: Govt distributes 1.1 lakh assistive devices to senior citizens

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Over 1.1 lakh assistive devices worth Rs 15.20 crore were distributed to more than 21,000 elderly individuals under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana across 20 states on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

The occassion was celebrated on Tuesday with a series of events aimed at enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

Union minister Virendra Kumar presided over the main event held at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The initiative, supported by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), aims to ease daily activities for elderly citizens and promote independent living, the statement said.

"Our Government is committed to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of our senior citizens," Kumar said in his address.

The celebrations began with a cultural programme at Airforce Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road, where children performed alongside their grandparents.

This was followed by a walkathon, encouraging senior citizens to engage in community involvement, the statement said.