International Day of the Girl Child: UK invites Indian women to be High Commissioner for a day

As part of celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission has offered Indian women aged 18 to 23 an opportunity to be one of the United Kingdom's top diplomats for a day.

The 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition invites talented young women from India to showcase their strengths and leadership potential on a global platform, the British high Commission said on Friday.

"To participate, the applicants must submit a one-minute video responding to the question: How can the UK and India collaborate on technology to benefit future generations," it said in a release.

It said the participants should share their video on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn tagging '@UKinIndia' and using the hashtag '#DayOfTheGirl'.

The deadline for submissions is September 4, 2024 and the applicants must also complete an online form to finalise their entry.

"The landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative agreed between our countries sets out a bold new approach for how we will work together on the defining technologies of this decade," Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, was quoted in the release.

Cameron said the UK pioneered the discovery of graphene, designed the semiconductor chip found in every smartphone, and is now leading the way on the safe and responsible development of AI.

"India's tech innovations are similarly changing the world - from revolutionising mobile banking solutions to its ground-breaking lunar mission. By bringing together our best minds, I am confident that we can accomplish truly fantastic things," the High Commissioner said.

The High Commissioner for a Day Competition is an incredible opportunity to nurture future women leaders and to hear about the change they want to see in the world, Cameron said.

"As the first female British High Commissioner to India, this is a cause that lies very close to my heart, and I encourage every young woman to put on their thinking cap and send in their best ideas," she added.

A jury at the British High Commission (BHC) will select the winner, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels.

Only one entry per participant will be accepted. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified. The High Commission's decision is final and no correspondence relating to the above will be possible.