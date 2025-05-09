International Day of Yoga 2025 will be successful, inspirational for entire world: Minister

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The International Day of Yoga (IDY) this year will not just be successful but also inspirational for the entire world, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said.

International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, has grown into a global cultural and wellness movement since its inception by the United Nations in 2015 at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister chaired a review meeting on May 7 here to assess the ongoing preparations for the upcoming IDY which will be celebrated on June 21 across the globe.

During the meeting, Jadhav reiterated the government's vision to make this year's celebration of yoga truly extraordinary and globally impactful.

Addressing the officials, he stated that "we will work with utmost sincerity and commitment to ensure that International Day of Yoga 2025 is not only a grand success but also serves as a source of inspiration for the entire world".

He encouraged all stakeholders to approach the event with renewed energy and unity, stating that the efforts should reflect the spirit of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

"Let us reach every corner of the country and every part of the globe with the message of holistic well-being through yoga," he added.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush. The review focused on the planning and implementation of major initiatives such as Yoga Sangam, which integrates yoga with institutions like schools, hospitals and corporates; and Harit Yoga, which promotes eco-consciousness through yoga-linked plantation drives.

The other initiatives such as Yoga Connect, which engages global and diaspora communities in yoga celebration; and Yoga Bandhan, which fosters social unity and shared wellness through mass participation, were also reviewed.

Jadhav also emphasised the importance of engaging the youth, educational institutions and community leaders to amplify the message and participation in IDY 2025. PTI PLB KSS KSS