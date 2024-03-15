International Day to Combat Islamophobia underscores need to unite against bigotry: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) At a time when the contentious CAA is being implemented in India, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia underscores the need to foster harmony and compassion to unite people against all forms of bigotry, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

On the occasion of the UN International Day to Combat Islamophobia today, Vijayan took to the microblogging website X and said that the day serves as a poignant reminder of the increasing hate crimes and intolerance directed towards Muslims worldwide.

"The International Day to Combat Islamophobia serves as a poignant reminder of the increasing hate crimes and intolerance directed towards Muslims worldwide. In the wake of the CAA that discriminates against Muslims in our country, this day underscores the need to foster harmony and compassion to unite people against all forms of bigotry," Vijayan posted.

The Union Government had on March 11 notified the rules to enable the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Parliament in 2019.

The Kerala government has been strongly opposing the Act right from its inception. PTI RRT RRT SDP