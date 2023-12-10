International delegates discuss opportunities in fisheries, dairy sector at Bengal workshop

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) An international workshop on the fisheries and dairy sector, which seeks to identify risks and review current management practices, is underway near Kolkata, with the participation of 24 international delegates.

The workshop is being held from December 6-19 at ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Barrackpore.

Delegates from countries like Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam are a part of the event, the organisers said.

The objectives of the programme are reviewing the current management practices in the sector, identifying and addressing constraints, risks and other issues, they said.

Director of ICAR-CIFRI Dr B K Das said the workshop envisages to be a platform for regional capacity-building efforts and practical experiences of inland open-water fisheries and dairy in the region.

He called for efficiently extending the knowledge and skills of professionals, and monitoring of inland open-water fisheries and dairy management through bilateral co-operation with the participating countries.

Das pointed out that fisheries and dairy are essential sectors for food and nutritional security, and provide livelihoods for millions of people and contribute significantly to national economies.

However, these sectors are facing a number of challenges, including climate change, overfishing and pollution, he said.

“Sustainable practices are essential to ensure that these sectors can continue to provide food and nutritional security for future generations through inland fisheries management, livestock production, preservation, protection from diseases and improvement of stocks and dairy development,” Das said.

Participants of the workshop are deliberating on proposals of possible improvements, demonstration of relevant technologies and skills essential for enhancement of fisheries and dairy production, the ICAR-CIFRI said in a statement. PTI SUS RBT