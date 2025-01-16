International delegates take dip at Sangam, laud Maha Kumbh for spreading message of unity

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 21-member delegation from 10 countries on Thursday visited the various akharas during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The representatives not only gained an understanding of the religious significance of the Maha Kumbh but also experienced the extraordinary elements of Indian culture, an official statement issued here said.

After taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the delegation toured the vast Maha Kumbh area, witnessing the immense scale of the event.

The international visitors lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for the grand arrangements made for the world's largest religious gathering. They said the Maha Kumbh sends a powerful message of unity to the world and encourages people from all nations to visit Mahakumbh Nagar to witness and understand the Indian culture, according to the statement.

Sally Al Azab, a representative from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said she has come from the Middle East to India for this remarkable event. She described it as an extraordinary moment and highlighted that the Kumbh Mela is the world's largest religious gathering, it said.

She praised the arrangements at the event and emphasised that it not only spreads a message of unity within India but also to the entire world. Witnessing millions of devotees and the meticulous security arrangements, she felt deeply moved by the greatness of Indian culture, the statement said.

The international delegation also toured various akharas during the Kumbh Mela, meeting saints and learning about the historical, religious and cultural significance of the event.

The saints shared insights into the ancient traditions of the Maha Kumbh, the role of the akharas and the glory of Indian culture. The international representatives were profoundly impressed by the saints' teachings and expressed their admiration for the Indian religious traditions, it said.

This gathering of representatives sent a powerful message to the world, showing that people from different cultural backgrounds can come together in harmony. It included representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the statement said.

The international delegation experienced the diversity of Indian culture and the unity in religion during their visit. They were deeply moved by the culture and traditions on display, it said.

For them, the trip was not just a religious experience but also a precious opportunity to be part of a historical and cultural heritage, the statement added. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS