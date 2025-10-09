International delegation visits MCD to study urban governance, solid waste management

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) An international delegation comprising around 30 members representing various countries, including the Maldives and Nepal, met Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday to understand the functioning of urban governance and solid waste management in the city.

The visit, organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration as part of a study tour, was aimed at learning about the administrative practices and sustainability initiatives of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an official statement said.

Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Singh said it was a matter of pride for the civic body to host representatives from different countries.

"The MCD is one of the largest urban local bodies in Asia, serving nearly two crore residents. We are committed to making urban governance more transparent and efficient through sustainable development, public participation and innovation," he said.

Maintaining that solid waste management remains one of the key challenges for Delhi, he said the MCD has undertaken several measures such as source-level waste segregation, scientific landfill management, waste-to-energy projects, and community engagement to address the issue.

"We hope this visit helps you gain a deeper understanding of our governance model, while we also look forward to learning from the best practices followed in your countries," Singh told the delegation.

MCD officials gave the delegation a detailed overview of town planning, the Delhi Master Plan, and the online building plan approval system.

The delegation was also briefed on the city's solid waste management process, including waste generation, primary and secondary segregation, transportation and final disposal.

Officials highlighted the unique challenges faced by Delhi as a landlocked megacity in managing urban waste, it said.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, other senior officials, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi and Standing Committee Vice-Chairman Sunder Singh were also present during the interaction.