International Educity project being fast-tracked, says CIDCO

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has fast-tracked the development of International Educity in Kundevahal in Panvel as part of its ambitious 'Centre of Excellence (COE)' project, an official said on Thursday.

The CoE projects aims at establishing a global hub spread over 100 hectares for education, healthcare, sports, and skilling by bringing together top international universities to provide world-class education opportunities, a CIDCO release said.

"International Educity will host campuses of more than 10 globally renowned universities, marking a first-of-its-kind educational cluster in the country. It is a ground-breaking initiative in the field of education that will offer Indian students the opportunity to learn from globally renowned foreign universities and academic experts," said CIDCO vice chairperson and managing director Vijay Singhal.

The site is just 3-4 kilometres away from the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport and also enjoys excellent connectivity via the Multi-Modal Corridor, Samruddhi Mahamarg, and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the release said.

"The land development work has been divided into four parcels for systematic allotment. The land development of Part-1 and Part-2, covering 50 hectares, has already been undertaken along with the construction of 45-metre and 30-metre wide approach roads. The e-tendering process for these works is in progress," the release stated. PTI COR BNM