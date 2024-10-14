International Festival on Indian Dance to focus on artist sustainability, policy support

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A diverse group of artists, scholars, dance critics and performers will gather in the national capital to participate in the debut edition of Sangeet Natak Akademi's International Festival on Indian Dance.

Starting from October 16, the first-of-its-kind festival will aim to foster meaningful discussions on sustainable careers for artists, provide policy recommendations, and promote institutional support for the performing arts, the National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama announced on Monday.

The six-day event will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the AP Shinde Symposium Hall in Pusa, Delhi.

A broad spectrum of topics surrounding different Indian dance forms will be covered during 30 closed-door sessions, chaired by eminent scholars and artistes, including Sonal Mansingh, Padma Subrahmanyam, Jaya Rama Rao, Uma Sharma, Raja and Radha Reddy, Padma Sharma, Kiran Segal, and Darshana Jhaveri. A total of 30 sessions will explore topics such as the historical and contemporary evolution of Indian dance, pedagogy and training in dance education, and research methodologies for the performing arts.

Additionally, discussions will cover the role of artificial intelligence in dance, CSR funding for artistic initiatives, and economic models to support sustainable livelihoods for performers.

Experts and policymakers will also deliberate on non-traditional career paths like choreography, research, and film-related opportunities, aiming to create a balanced ecosystem for the arts.

Sandhya Purecha, chairperson, Sangeet Natak Akademi, said that through the festival the Akademi aims to create opportunities for young dancers and ensuring the relevance of traditional dance forms.

"Dancers and artists have long struggled with financial constraints, limited institutional support, and the need to adapt to evolving economic realities.

"This festival is more than a gathering of artists; it is an effort to bring together philanthropists, government officials, scholars, researchers, and students to explore the economic and social aspects of the arts. By engaging in open conversations, we hope to generate actionable insights and policy recommendations that will shape the future of India's art and culture," Purecha said at a press conference.

The festival will also feature dance performances at Kamani Auditorium in the evening, showcasing renowned artists including Sonal Mansingh, Rajendra Gangani, Ramli Ibrahim and group.

Kerala Kalamandalam, Shantha Ratii from Singapore, Taksu Art from Indonesia, Zhyuldyz Dance Ensemble from Kyrgyzstan, Sunanda Nair from the US, Sutra Foundation from Malaysia, and Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy will also be some of the other artistes performing during the festival.

Different folk dance groups from across the country will present ambience performances, including Singari Melam from Kerala, Badan Singh and Group from Bachari, Been Jogi from Haryana, Banwari Lal and Group from Jaipuri.

The festival will also host two exhibitions. While one at the Lalit Kala Akademi will trace the history and contributions of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, the second exhibition at the AP Shinde Symposium Hall will highlight the achievements of participating artists and presenters.

"This festival is not just about performances; it's about creating a supportive ecosystem where artists can connect, share challenges, and work on sustainable solutions. This first-of-its-kind event marks a crucial step toward uplifting the performing arts in India," Raju Das, secretary of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said.

The festival will come to an end on October 21.