International Fleet Review kicks off at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Feb 18 (PTI) The International Fleet Review kicked off here on Wednesday where President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival.

The President was received by senior Naval officials, followed by an instrumental rendition of the national anthem and the national song.

Following the rendition, Murmu reviewed the guard of honour.

The International Fleet Review (IFR) is an event where the President reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy along with visiting ships from friendly countries, with key warships and submarines taking part.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer arrived here.

Scheduled from February 15 to 25, the IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy, marking India's first time hosting it alongside "Exercise MILAN" and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, which will strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation.

The IFR is being held in the port city for the second time, having been hosted earlier in 2016.

The maritime convergence will see over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

Milan is aimed at strengthening cooperation among participating navies through operational interactions and cultural programmes. PTI STH KH