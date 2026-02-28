International flight operations hit at Mangaluru Airport due to conflict in Middle East

Mangaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) International flight operations at Mangaluru International Airport were disrupted on Saturday following temporary closures of airspace in parts of West Asia, including Iran, amid escalating regional tensions.

In a passenger advisory issued during the day, the airport said multiple services to Gulf destinations were cancelled or affected after several countries, including Iran, Iraq and Israel, imposed restrictions on civilian air traffic.

According to the airport, the closure of Iranian airspace had a direct impact on flights operating to and from Mangaluru.

An Air India Express flight (IX 831) bound for Dubai returned to the bay shortly after departure and was subsequently cancelled at 3 pm. All 174 passengers and six crew members were deplaned safely.

An IndiGo flight (6E 1467) from Mangaluru to Dubai was also cancelled due to the airspace restrictions.

The airport said several other arrivals and departures were called off, including Air India Express flights from Doha and Dubai scheduled to arrive later in the evening, and outbound services to Dubai, Dammam, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers travelling on international routes, particularly to Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Kuwait and Dammam, have been advised to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Airport authorities cautioned that further delays, diversions or cancellations could not be ruled out as airlines continue to reroute flights to avoid restricted airspace.

Major Indian carriers, including Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, have issued advisories and are monitoring the evolving situation, with some temporarily suspending services to select West Asian destinations.

Mangaluru airport handles 12 flights on a regular basis to the West Asian region with an average of 150 passengers onboard. According to an airline ticketing agency, almost all flights go on a full belly most of the time in a week.

Mangaluru, Udupi, Bhatkal and Kasargod are within the range of the catchment of Mangaluru International Airport and is one of the top cities having a large volume of traffic from the southern Indian cities on the western coast. PTI COR GMS KH