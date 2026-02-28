International flights may face delays, rerouting; Thiruvananthapuram airport issues advisory

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday issued a passenger advisory cautioning that certain international flights may face delays or rerouting.

The possible disruptions are due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, the airport said.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journeys accordingly, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in the advisory.