International Gita Festival brings folk traditions to Kurukshetra from Nov 15 to Dec 5

Kurukshetra, Nov 17 (PTI) The banks of Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra have transformed into a confluence of India's folk traditions, with the International Gita Mahotsav being held from November 15 to December 5.

The 21-day festival has emerged as a platform to preserve, promote, and celebrate the country's fading folk heritage, captivating thousands of visitors each day.

The folk artists in colourful turbans strike the rhythm of the "been, dhol, and nagadas".

Folk artists from across states, including Rajasthani "kachhi ghodi" troupes, "bansuri" players, and traditional drummers, have infused the festival atmosphere with unmatched energy. Their performances have left the visitors mesmerised, with many unable to resist tapping their feet in rhythm.

Young visitors, the elderly, families, and foreign tourists alike have been swaying to the tunes.

On the third day of the ongoing mahotsav here, large numbers of visitors gathered on the southern bank of Brahmasarovar to listen to folk music from various states of India.

Artists from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, who have been invited by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, are showcasing the folk culture of their respective states through traditional dances and folk songs.

The festival serves as a major platform for preserving and keeping the fading folk cultural heritage of India alive.

Alongside cultural festivities, the Saras and Crafts Mela is witnessing an extraordinary display of traditional handicrafts brought by artisans from across India.

Their creations not only enrich the festival's ambience but also offer visitors a glimpse into India's deep-rooted artistic legacy.

Among these artisans is Dayachand from Delhi, who has been participating in the Mahotsav for the past 15 years. Speaking at his stall, he proudly shared that his dedication to handcrafted art earned him the prestigious President's Award in 2005.

Dayachand brought a wide range of terracotta items, including flower pots, decorative pieces, surahi (ceramic jugs), Rajasthani statues, wall clocks, and more.

His products, priced from Rs 250 to Rs 3,000, are crafted by hand.

Dayachand also teaches visitors the basic skills of terracotta craft and has helped several people gain livelihoods through art.

Visitors have been particularly drawn to the earthy elegance of his creations, and his stall has emerged as one of the most popular attractions in the handicrafts section.