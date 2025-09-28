International Gita Mahotsav to be held from Nov 15 to Dec 5

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The 10th edition of the annual International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), a grand confluence of spiritual wisdom and cultural vibrancy, will be held from November 15 to December 5 in Kurukshetra, with main events scheduled between November 24 and December 1, officials said.

The 'Mahotsav' aims to connect the world with India's timeless knowledge traditions, featuring scholars and ambassadors from over 40 countries, immersive cultural programmes, and a spectacular showcase of art, music, and heritage in the sacred land of Kurukshetra.

On Saturday, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh chaired a Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) meeting at Haryana Raj Bhavan to review preparations for the IGM-2025.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal were also present during the meeting, an official statement said.

The governor stated that the message of the Gita is pivotal for the welfare of all humanity.

Through the IGM-2025, India's cultural and spiritual heritage will be firmly showcased on the global stage.

He directed officers to ensure that all departments work in coordination to make the Mahotsav a success and that visiting foreign delegates and guests are welcomed with traditional customs, giving them an extraordinary experience of Haryana's culture.

The governor said the IGM-2025 aims to connect the global community with India's knowledge, tradition, spirituality, and life values. He emphasised that no effort should be spared in ensuring flawless preparation for the Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Saini stated that the International Gita Mahotsav organised in Haryana is not only a pivotal opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage of Haryana but also of India on the global stage. Through this Mahotsav, efforts are being made to connect the global community with the eternal message of the holy Gita, he said.

Saini emphasised that the message of Bhagavad Gita is relevant for every generation.

He said that the IGM-2025 will serve as a medium to connect future generations with their cultural roots and introduce the world to the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – the idea that the world is one family.

He also stated that, in collaboration with social organisations, a 'Shobha Yatra' (a traditional religious procession) will be organised and special attention will be given to cleanliness throughout the IGM.

He further mentioned that a dedicated campaign involving religious, social, and other organisations, along with public participation, will ensure that the sacred land of Kurukshetra remains clean and beautiful.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements for the successful conduct of the IGM-2025 are completed in advance to avoid any inconvenience to visitors. Priority should be given to management, security, traffic, parking, drinking water, health services, sanitation, and other essential facilities, he said.

Saini mentioned that during the IGM-2025, visitors should experience a glimpse of the state's culture and traditions, ensuring they leave with a memorable and positive experience.

Gyananand Maharaj said that the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is not only a scripture "of the eternal Sanatan tradition but also a guiding text for the welfare of the entire world".

He emphasised that in today's times, as the world faces various challenges, anxieties, and natural calamities, spiritual, scientific, and practical solutions can be found through the teachings of the Gita.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed by the officials that for the first time, under the Ministry of External Affairs' initiative, programmes of the IGM-2025 will be organised in 40 countries.

Additionally, more than 25 scholars from over 15 countries and ambassadors from more than 20 countries will attend the festival in Kurukshetra.

The IGM-2025 will span three weeks, with the main events lasting eight days. Several programmes will commence even before the festival officially begins. From November 4 to 14, an online Gita quiz will be conducted, followed by the 'Gita Run' on November 15. From November 15 to December 5, a handicrafts and Saras Mela will take place, along with daily evening bhajan sessions and 'Maha Aarti' at Purushottampura Bagh. PTI SUN SMV HIG