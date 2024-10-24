International Gita Mahotsav to begin in Kurukshetra on Nov 28

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) The annual International Gita Mahotsav will be celebrated in Kurukshetra from November 28 to December 15, an official statement said on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the vice president of the Kurukshetra Development Board, chaired a review meeting here on Thursday to oversee preparations for the event, it said.

The meeting was attended by Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and renowned Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj.

According to the statement, Tanzania will be the partner country and Odisha will be the partner state for this year's International Gita Mahotsav.

During the meeting, the chief minister said special attention must be given to cleanliness throughout the holy city during the celebrations and also urged social and religious institutions, resident welfare associations, and the youth of Kurukshetra district to be actively involved in this effort.

He said a special cleanliness campaign, named 'Divya Kurukshetra', would be launched, and he will participate in the initiative to encourage public involvement.

The main events of the festival will take place from December 5 to 11, with the grand celebration (Mahaparva) on December 11, the statement said.

An initiative to boost the festival's reach through social media was also discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister was informed by the officials that a national-level exhibition and live broadcasts will be showcased at four prominent religious sites across India: Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Dwarka in Gujarat, Udupi in Karnataka, and a significant religious site in Odisha.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of Urban Local Bodies Department, Vikas Gupta, were among those present in the meeting. PTI SUN RHL