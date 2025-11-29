International parliamentary delegation visits Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) An international parliamentary delegation visited Delhi Assembly and called on Speaker Vijender Gupta, said an official statement.

The delegation, including representatives from Nepal, the UK, Mongolia, France, Belgium, Serbia, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong, also toured the historic Assembly premises that served as the seat of the Central Legislative Assembly before Independence.

Gupta welcomed the delegation comprising Members of Parliament from various countries, former diplomats, defence and strategic affairs experts and eminent leaders from global media and civil society, said a Delhi Assembly statement.

He honoured the delegation members with a traditional 'Patka' and a special souvenir as a memory of their visit to the Assembly.

He also presented them with the coffee table book "Delhi Legislative Assembly presents Shatabdi-Yatra, Veer Vithalbhai Patel," released on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India on November 26.

Gupta apprised the delegates of the Assembly's rich history, highlighting that the building originally served as the First Parliament of the Central Legislative Assembly during the pre-independence era.

He further informed them about transformative initiatives related to the Assembly, such as NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) for a fully digital and paperless House and the successful transition of the Assembly into a completely solar-powered green legislature. PTI VIT AMJ AMJ