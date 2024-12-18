International plastics exhibition in Kolkata from Feb 28 next

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) The 10th edition of the International Plastics Exhibition (Indplas’25) will be held in Kolkata from February 28 to March 3, 2025, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) is organising the B2B event aimed at boosting the plastics sector, with particular focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and business expansion, Indplas’25 chairman Ashok Jajodia said.

The exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, technologies, and products from the plastics manufacturing and processing sectors, he added.

"We encourage entrepreneurs from Odisha and beyond to take advantage of this platform to engage with industry leaders, witness live demonstrations, and attend specialised seminars and workshops," Jajodia said.

Exhibitors from Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, the USA, and Iran are expected to participate in the event, he informed. PTI BBM BBM MNB