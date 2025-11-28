International pop-rock star Richard Marx to perform in Meghalaya's Me'gong festival

Tura(Meghalaya), Nov 28 (PTI) International pop-rock star Richard Marx will perform at the Me'gong Festival 2025 in western Meghalaya's Tura, organisers said on Friday.

The two-day cultural and music festival, scheduled for December 5 and 6, will also feature Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw, along with Bollywood singers Kanika Kapoor and Neeti Mohan, they said.

Popular home-grown performers such as Rough Road, Hoi Hoi Makbil and Haystack Ladies will add regional flavour to the event.

Officials said the festival aims to offer an immersive experience that goes beyond music, highlighting the cultural heritage of the Garo Hills through traditional cuisine, craft exhibitions, weaving workshops, bamboo artistry and displays of beaded jewellery crafted by local artisans.

The organisers reaffirmed Me'gong Festival's commitment to sustainability, noting that the 2025 edition will follow zero-plastic protocols, community-led waste management and eco-friendly installations, ensuring an environmentally responsible event.

Meghalaya Tourism in a press statement said the 2025 edition of the festival will expand the cultural economy framework envisioned by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

It said that the festival will generate economic opportunities and the development of Garo Hill as a cultural and tourism hub. PTI JOP RG