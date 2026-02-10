International Puppet Theatre Festival to begin from February 13

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Tethered to their storytelling masters with strings, puppets from around the world will bring alive stories of childhood anxieties, friendship, hardships of life, hope, and generosity at the upcoming 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival from February 13 at the India Habitat Centre here.

Produced by Teamwork Arts and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, the theatre festival will showcase puppetry traditions from six countries, including Italy, Korea, Bhutan, Turkey, Albania, and India.

Rooted in age-old traditions and shaped by contemporary creativity, the festival this year will present productions curated for different age groups. It will open with a Korean interactive performance "Doong Doong Alert" by Culture Art Bakery FFWANG, addressing childhood anxiety through traditional Korean folklore, objects, and shadow puppetry.

"Twenty-two years of celebrating puppets, music and passion at the very same venue. The stage is set once again for a magical journey across cultures, where strings, hands, shadows and imagination unite to create unforgettable memories, and the Department of Posts will unveil a special series of commemorative postage stamps on the puppets of India!” Dadi D Pudumjee, festival director and founder, Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, said in a statement.

Other performances during the festival include "Variations" from Italy, "Albanian Wedding" from Albania, "Am I Lost" and "Jack and the Beanstalk" from Delhi, "The Rainbow Fish" from Chandigarh, "Sangay Siddhartha" from Bhutan, "Dreamloom" from Kerala, and "The Rock" from Turkey.

"Over the years, Ishara has supported and inspired generations of artists fostering dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange. The festival’s journey reflects its commitment to keeping puppetry alive, relevant, and resonant for audiences today and tomorrow," Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, and producer of the festival said.

The theatre festival will come to an end on February 22 with "Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life Lived", a stirring tribute to the Hungarian-Indian painter, by Ishara Puppet Theatre. PTI MAH MAH MG MG