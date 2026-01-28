International schools' association sports championship held at Mayo College in Ajmer

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The Association of International Schools of India (TAISI) Sports Championship was held at Mayo College in Ajmer, with 36 schools from across the country participating.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, more than 2,400 student-athletes from 36 international board schools across India participated in this national-level sporting event. The students showcased their talent, sportsmanship and discipline.

TAISI chairman Syed Sultan Ahmed said on the occasion, "The TAISI Sports Championship has become an institution in itself. It brings together students from diverse educational backgrounds and instils values such as teamwork, confidence, leadership and perseverance. This year's success is a result of the collective efforts of the schools, students and teachers, who are committed to the holistic development of the children." This year's championship featured 12 different sports, including football, basketball, cricket, athletics, swimming and archery, encompassing both team and individual events, the statement said. PTI AG KSS KSS