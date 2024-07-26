International short film festival an expression of Kerala's solidarity with Palestine: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) The curtains rose for the 16th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) at Kairali Theatre in the state capital on Friday evening.

State Minister M B Rajesh inaugurated the ceremony and said the festival is an expression of Kerala’s solidarity with the people fighting for justice in Palestine.

"The people there are struggling against the mindless violence perpetrated on them; the screening of four Palestinian films (from 'An ode to resilience: Tales from Palestine') in the festival is a symbol of our support," he said.

He also said that at a time when it is crucial to stress on tolerance of multiple perspectives in the country, the open spaces for debate that the IDSFFK festival provides is a symbol of Kerala’s democratic model.

The minister presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to noted wildlife documentary filmmakers 'Bedi brothers' Naresh Bedi and Rajesh Bedi.

In his acceptance speech, Naresh spoke of how the festival is a boost for young documentary filmmakers, and stressed on the archival importance of these films.

The festival catalogue was released by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Cultural Affairs Rajan N Khobragade who presented it to noted screenwriter and the festival's fiction jury chairperson Urmi Juvekar.

Chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) Shaji N Karun released the festival daily bulletin by presenting it to award-winning documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, who is the festival’s non-fiction jury chairman.

Following the inaugural ceremony, celebrated filmmaker Raoul Peck's documentary 'Ernest Cole: Lost and Found' was screened.