International Shri Renuka Ji fair ends in Himachal's Sirmaur

Nahan, Nov 27 (PTI) The six-day long International Shri Renuka Ji Fair concluded on Monday in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district with the departure of Lord Parshuram's palanquin after a ceremony on the bank of Shri Renuka Ji Lake.

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the closing ceremony. Shukla took part in the prayers and 'yajna' performed on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and later participated in 'Dev Vidai' events held in the Parshuram Temple complex on the bank of Shri Renuka ji Lake.

Initiating the procession of 'vidai' (departure) of the deities this afternoon, the governor lifted the main palanquin of Lord Parshuram on his shoulder, which marked the closing of the six-day fair.

Shukla visited the exhibition stalls at the Renuka Ji fair and distributed the prizes to winners of different competitions held during the fair.